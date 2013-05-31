Principles By Ben De Lisi’s Debut Swimwear Line – It’s Gorgeous!

The revamped Principles by Ben De Lisi’s collection – part of the amazing Designers at Debenhams stable – keeps going from strength to strength. They’ve just launched their first foray into swimwear and the classic, chic shapes teamed with statement prints totally mirror the super-wearable mainline. The floaty kaftans are glam enough to go straight from beach to bar, and the print also comes in a not-just-for-holiday wrap dress version. Swimwear wise, there are bandeau or halter one pieces, and flatter-your-figure bikini top and bottom options, and the timeless red white and black colour palette makes for swimwear buys you’ll rely on season after season. Just don’t forget to swing by the sunglasses section to top it all off.

Check out the Principles by Ben De Lisi swimwear collection in store and online at Debenhams now. Prices start at £16.

By Gemma Gow

Remember, you can buy the digital edition of LOOK magazine for your tablet or iPhone. And don’t forget to rate it in iTunes!