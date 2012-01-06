Nail Rihanna’s Neon Knit Look
While we may be dreaming of spring, sadly it’s still cold outside, so we’ll be following in Rihanna’s footsteps and covering up in cosy knits for a while yet. It’s handy then that high street fashion favourite Topshop have this little number – with its neon and navy colour-block print, it reminds us more than a little of Rihanna’s stylish woolly. Make like the pop princess and team yours with trusty jeans for the ultimate off-duty look, but leave the white stilettos to RiRi. GG
