How To Rock The Velvet Trend Like A Pro

With the return of the scrunchie, rucksacks and mom jeans, the 90s have been a massive influence over all our wardrobes this summer. Now another trend is emerging from the days of the Spice Girls and Clueless that we didn’t expect to love so much – velvet.

Spotted everywhere from catwalk to high-street, we can’t get enough of it in the office and neither can the celebs! Showing us her take on the LBD, the gorgeous gap-toothed model that is Georgia May Jagger was spotted at the Melissa flagship store launch party in London last night in a cute black velvet dress. We love the quirky detail at the back!

Kim Kardashian also caught on to this comeback trend rocking a Roberto Cavalli black velvet jacket out and about in Paris. Paired with a grungy-meets-fabulous embellished skirt and a sheer funnel neck top, Kim’s look is anything but dated.

Velvet hasn’t just taken over our wardrobes but also our accessory cupboards too. We spotted velvet details everywhere during fashion week from Chanel velvet handbags to headbands. How cute are Poppy Delevingne’s slipper shoes?! They really make her outfit pop.

Want to get your velvet fix? Here are our favourite high-street finds from blazers to bags. We’ve even found some velvet hairbands and chokers for total 90s vibes.

Want Georgia’s dress? New Look do a black velvet skater dress for just £8 which is such a steal! They also have these cute red velvet chunky T-Bar pumps, £19.99 and this baroque-style black and gold clutch, £19.99 which hits stores next week.

For more velvet accessories, Diva at Miss Selfridge have this red velvet bow hairband, £7.50 which also comes in navy. To top it all of Topshop has a bang-on-trend choker complete with a mood stone, £7.50

Happy shopping!

By Holly Wilson