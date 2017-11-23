Get Kylie Jenner’s Watch For Under £100 In House Of Fraser’s Black Friday Sale

It's going to sell out QUICK...

It’s Black Friday tomorrow, but a number of our favourite retailers have already kicked off their sales.

We always knew House Of Fraser would have some of the best Black Friday clothing deals out there, but they’ve also got some amazing offers on their accessories right now.

Watches are perfect Christmas presents, either for your loved ones or as a sneaky gift to yourself. And Black Friday is the perfect time to pick one up, as you can pretty much always find them at discount prices.

Here’s where House Of Fraser comes in. Despite the fact that it’s only the 23rd, they’ve got TWO amazing watch deals that we need to tell you about.

First up is Daniel Wellington’s classic Sheffield design. The brand has been worn by the likes of Kylie Jenner (yep, really), and this is probably the only time you’ll be able to snap one up for under £100.

#ad Love my @danielwellington watch 😍 Get yours with my code KYLIE for 15% off on danielwellington.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 5, 2016 at 10:30am PDT

WAS £219, BUY NOW £99

If you prefer a chunky metallic look, Fossil’s stunning rose gold number has 20% off. But you’ll need to act fast, as it looks set to sell out soon…

WAS £149, BUY NOW £119.20

Make sure you keep checking back at LOOK for the best Black Friday deals, as we’ll be constantly scouring the ‘net over the next few days. Not that we’re obsessed or anything.