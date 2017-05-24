Here's what you won't want to miss out on...

Words by Lexxi Davis

We’re all about the savings here at Look, so when we here there’s an epic sale going on, we just have to share it with all of you…

Today it’s department store heroes House of Fraser that have dropped a flash sale bombshell to make our midweek slump better.

Offering major discounts across all departments, you can snap up some of your summer essentials now, and save yourself some serious cash.

Just look at this cool blue Calvin Klein cossie (that is also avail in black BTW), the perfect swimsuit for every swimming opportunity!

Calvin Klein Neon Logo Scooped Swimsuit, now £52,50, House of Fraser

And if you’re still on the hunt for that perfect wedding guest dress, then you’ll be pleased to know this embroidered Frock and Frill number is now well under the original £125 price tag…

Frock and Frill Sleeveless Bird Embroidered Dress, now £87.50, House of Fraser

And this shoes from Miss KG just scream summer. With a £36 saving, it would be rude not to buy them… But you’ll have to be quick as they’re selling fast!

Miss KG Multi-Coloured Ebony Sandals, now £39, House of Fraser

And what would a sale be without bagging a few bob off that designer bag you’ve had your eye on…

Micheal Kors Jetset Travel Crossbody Bag, now £128, House of Fraser

So there you have it ladies, plenty of bargains to be snapping up for all!

If you need us, we’ll be editing down our favourites…