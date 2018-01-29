Holly Willoughby’s £32 Topshop Skirt Stole The Show On This Morning

Holly Willoughby never fails to get the audience talking.

Whether it’s her perfect handling of a guest on This Morning, or her go-to skin cover-up that costs a mere £5.70, there’s always something that grabs the attention of Holly’s fans.

Today the ITV presenter stepped on-screen in another winning outfit. As usual, Holly took to the ‘gram to share the details with fans.

As a regular high street goer, we weren’t all that surprised to discover that the mum-of-three had opted for Topshop.

Holly’s patterned mini skirt comes in at a very affordable £32 and you’ll be pleased to hear that, at time of print, it’s still in stock.

Holly paired hers with a contrasting blue polo neck jumper and casual ankle boots.

It’s fair to say that, once again, her fans were full of compliments.

Comments included: ‘The skirt 😍😍’, ‘I want her whole wardrobe 🙈🙈’ and ‘this skirts a winner’ [sic].

Looking beaut, lady.