You Can Buy Holly Willoughby’s Leather Dress On The High Street

If you beat us to the checkout, that is...

When it comes to Instagram, Holly Willoughy is a dark horse in the style stakes. Her feed regularly catches the attention of fashion lovers everywhere – remember this pink faux fur coat? – and is all the outfit ‘spo you’ll ever need.

Once again a recent has sent followers into a frenzy, as they soon realised her dreamy leather dress is from a well-loved British high street store.

More: Holly Willoughby Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life While Nursing Her Poorly Son

It’s not the cheapest price tag you’ll ever see, but we love how Holly’s turned it into a winter-friendly outfit with the addition of a turtle neck.

The real leather ’60s style shift dress, worn by Holly with a classic pari of black ankle boots, will set you back more than £100 (yikes).

But with a bit of savvy shopping you can probably bag yourself a high street, faux leather dupe for considerably less.

More: Holly Willoughby Looks Amazing As She Returns To Dancing On Ice

Holly, we salute you and your dreamy style choices.

By Lucy Abbersteen