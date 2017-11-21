This Morning Viewers Are Obsessed With Holly Willoughby’s Hobbs Jumper

And it's IN THE BLACK FRIDAY SALE, people

We may be hating the weather outside RN, but at least Holly Willoughby is getting us excited about winter fashion.

The TV presenter, 36, looked b-e-a-utiful on today’s This Morning, rocking a leather Kate Spade midi, classic Office courts and a form-fitting black polo knit from Hobbs.

The cute jumper featured gold stud detailing across the arms, and could easily be dressed down with a pair of baggy jeans and trainers.

And d’ya wanna know something amazing? It’s currently 20% off in the Black Friday sale, with the price slashed from £69 to £55.20. We reckon it’s gonna sell out quick, so GO GO GO ➡️.

WORTH £69, BUY NOW £55.20

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Even though the event doesn’t officially kick off until the 24th, plenty of retailers have already been dropping prices (Topshop got involved today!).

Check out the chicest Black Friday dresses we’ve found, and make sure you keep an eye on the best Black Friday clothing deals out there.

Anyway, back to Holly. As expected, fans were quick to praise her for her outfit when she posted her daily #OOTD snap on Instagram.

Morning Tuesday!… today’s look on @thismorning skirt by @katespadeny knitwear by @hobbslondon shoes by @officeshoes #hwstyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:47am PST

She’d captioned the image: ‘Morning Tuesday!… today’s look on @thismorning skirt by @katespadeny knitwear by @hobbslondon shoes by @officeshoes #hwstyle💁✨.’

Comments included: ‘Looking fantastic in that @hobbslondon knit! Love the look! 😍,’ and: ‘Love this holly…loving all your winter looks tbh…this skirt is amazing xx😍 [sic].’

Yep. As we said before, we predict a sell-out…