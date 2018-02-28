It's giving us major Calvin Klein vibes

Words by Megan C. Hills

While the Winter Olympics may have ended and left a figure-skating shaped hole in our hearts, ITV’s Dancing on Ice and Holly Willoughby’s fierce outfits have helped us through this difficult time. However, there’s one dress that’s come out on top with a whopping internet fan following.

Please, direct your attention to Exhibit A below:

This bespoke tailored Sassi Holford dress ters a total winner, racking up over 437,000 likes on Instagram since it was posted a few weeks ago. Holly stunned the crowd in the minimal yet utterly figure flattering creation on the fourth episode of Dancing on Ice, pairing the look with Yeprem earrings.

It’s a vastly warmer reception from the other dresses that Holly wore on the show (which isn’t to say the rest of them weren’t gorgeous!). Holly’s been wearing quite a bit of Basil Soda recently and a sheer fuschia gown racked up just 130,600 Instagram likes, while another black studded dress by the brand garnered a more generous 144,471 likes.

White seems to be Holly’s winning colour however, as we’re expecting her latest Halfpenny London look to leave her other glamorous #OOTDs in the dust.

Holly showed off her toned arms in the brand’s ivory Andrea corset, however it was her super dramatic frilled Riri skirt that had everybody talking. Instagram immediately exploded after she posted a picture in it. The photo has only been up for two days and over 275,770 users have already liked it, blowing some of her other dress looks out of the water.

It makes total sense that she wore the romantic dress for Fairytale week, as she looks nothing short of a princess in it.

The next episode of Dancing on Ice airs this Sunday at 6pm on ITV and we can’t wait to see what Holly’s going to be wearing next.