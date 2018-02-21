We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again; Holly Willoughby has become a firm-favourite of ours when it comes to a red carpet.

The much-loved This Morning lady has been causing concern this week, having told fans – whilst on air – that she was feeling under the weather.

But, we’re pleased to say, that hasn’t stopped her from bringing her A-game for this year’s BRIT Awards.

Looking as glamorous as ever, the mum-of-three absolutely dazzled in a white tuxedo-style dress.

The plunging LWD, from David Koma’s Resort collection, featured a feathered hemline and black hardware, which she coordinated with some barely-there heels.

Yaaaaas #brits2018 🙃 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Feb 21, 2018 at 9:12am PST

It’s fair to say that Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield were amongst the most well-received on the BRITs red carpet, with screaming fans chanting their names as they entered the glitzy event at London’s O2.

Many were left concerned after today’s earlier episode of This Morning, when Holly explained that she was having a hard time hearing due to her cold.

Well, we’re pleased that she made it onto the BRITs red carpet…