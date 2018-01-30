Holly Willoughby Just Wore A £10 Boohoo Bodysuit On This Morning

We LOVE the way she layered it with Rixo and Boden pieces

We all know Holly Willoughby loves a high-street number, and now she’s found us an insane barg’ we really need to copy.

The 36-year-old surprised us by revealing she was wearing a £10 number on This Morning today, a chic teal bodysuit from Boohoo.

Sharing her daily outfit post on Instagram, Holly told fans: ‘Today’s look on Tuesdays @thismorning … dress by @rixolondon knitwear by @boohoo and boots by @boden_clothing tights by @wolford #hwstyle💁✨.’

Holly had layered the piece with a plunging Rixo dress, which featured a stand-out geometric print and an A-line skirt.

Paired with loose waves and a heeled ankle boots, she’d perfected a wintry 70s vibe.

As expected, fans agreed. Comments included: ‘You are actual inspirational with the clothes you wear!!! I love it! Genuinely wish I looked like you every day 😍🙌🏼🙊,’ and: ‘You look gorgeous as always x [sic].’

While we’re digging Holly’s look, there are plenty of other ways you could wear the body. In fact, its simple shape and all-over colour make it super-versatile.

We’d brave bare legs and a leather mini skirt for a night out with the girls, or add a furry gillet and skinny jeans for a Saturday shopping trip.

But at £10, we’re not sure it’ll be in stock for long…