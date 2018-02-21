It’s sold in River Island…

River Island Design Forum is one of the best brand franchises we’ve ever come across. The label has teamed up with the likes of Ashish and Zoe Jordan, and now they’ve joined forces with none other than London fashion Week favourite Holly Fulton. This will be the final collection from the collaboration, featuring 13 pieces to suit every shape and style, but it’s the prices that have got us all excited. We’ve always wanted to own something designer, but this lot starts from just £25. Yep, really.

The Holly Fulton x River Island collaboration only landed on February 16th, but since then, a whole load of our fave street stylers have snapped up their fave pieces and took to Instagram to share the looks under the hashtag #fultonfever.

SEE: What To Buy From River Island Right Now

Pop singer Whinnie Williams AKA Sunday Girl rocked the Holly Fulton x River Island green trench coat with embellished mini skirt, floral bag and white shirt at London Fashion Week.

TV presenter, actress, model and DJ Zara Martin, meanwhile, rocked button front wide leg trousers, sequin bodysuit and embellished court shoes.

Influencer @tostos_ also chose the same sequined bodysuit and amped up the glam with equally jazzy earrings.

Model Grace McGovern went for the lilac and pink embellished dress.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

And blogger @Cocobeautea went for a more casual look with printed trousers, black cami and cosy cardigan.

To round things up then, the Holly Fulton x River Island collection has something to suit everyone, from casual trousers and tops, to going out dresses and shoes. Our fave piece from the edit? The lilac boucle mini skirt – we’ll be wearing ours with the £25 t-shirt and Converse on the weekend, before switching for a lace blouse and court shoes for dinner and drinks. Round of applause, River Island.