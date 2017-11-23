We’ve Found The Most Chic Bags In The Hobbs Black Friday Sale

They'll take you throughout the seasons

Hobbs have joined the Black Friday sale, and we’re definitely not complaining.

Over the past few days, we’ve been scouring the ‘net for the best Black Friday clothing deals. Brands including Topshop, New Look, House Of Fraser and Karen Millen are all taking part, so there’s quite a lot to check out.

We thought we’d share some of Hobbs’ best discounts, because we’re seriously impressed. They’ve got 20% off everything, and all you have to do is add the code OHMYDOG20 at the checkout.

We’re all over the brand’s bags RN. They’re amazing quality – giving them a designer feel – and are classic enough to last a few seasons.

They’re a little pricier than some other high street retailers’ offerings, which means Black Friday is most definitely the time to snap one up. Here are a few of our favourites (but you can see more here)…

Make sure you keep checking back at LOOK for the best Black Friday deals, as we’ll be constantly updating you over the next few days. Not that we’re obsessed or anything.