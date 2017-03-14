H&M Launches First Unisex Collection

16 images

The range of denim pieces can be worn by everyone.

With men and women sharing clothes on the catwalk and transgender models continuing to front major fashion campaigns, gender fluidity within fashion is going nowhere.

Subsequently, unisex fashion is on the up. Gucci, Zara and Selfridges have all dabbled with the concept, and now another big brand is jumping on the bandwagon. High street stalwart H&M today announced their first-ever unisex clothing collection.

Dubbed Denim United, the collection rethinks traditional stereotypes associated with male and female clothing and blurs the borders between his and hers clothing. None of the denim pieces are labelled by gender, and both women and men can wear all of the items.

Borrowing both materials and silhouettes from menswear and womenswear designs, the collection includes straight leg jeans, denim jackets, dungarees, fray-hemmed shorts and basic tees.

The campaign features a male and female model sporting a selection matching outfits showcasing how the pieces can be worn by both sexes.

The collection, which is made entirely from sustainable materials, hits stores on 23rd March.