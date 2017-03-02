We've got all the goss from last night's show in Paris.

LOOK’s deputy fashion news editor, Hannah, hotfooted it to Paris for H&M’s catwalk extravaganza. With a host of superstar supermodels, champagne on tap, clothes ready to shop and a private gig from The Weeknd, it’s safe to say it was an Insta-frenzy spectacle….

Paris? It’s always a good idea. At least, it is when H&M is in charge. The Swedish behemoth has been hosting its runway show in the French capital for four years now, each bigger and better than the last. And for 2017, it couldn’t get much bigger. Or better, for that matter.

This year, the high street hero followed the lead of some of fashion’s biggest power players- Burberry, Tom Ford and Topshop, to name but three- by making the clothes available to buy almost as soon as they trotted off the catwalk. A good thing, really, because one look at this hoard of white Puritan dresses finished with a frilled sleeve flourish, sheer fuchsia separates and relaxed, pinstripe tailoring is enough to send anyone running to their nearest H&M, in order to break the doors down. Thankfully, that’s not necessary.

Opening the show was, naturally, Gigi Hadid, who led the braidy bunch with her hair in twin plaits, closely followed by sister Bella. Joining the super sisters in the model line-up were the likes of Winnie Harlow, Amber Valetta, Adwoa Aboah and Elsa Hosk.

Bella, Winnie and Gigi on the catwalk

If that’s not enough A-list action to whet your appetite, Nicki Minaj was FROW-side, along with Alexa Chung and Charli XCX.

Alexa Chung, Nicki Minaj and Charli XCX on the FROW

But wait: there’s even more. As all the models stormed the runway for the finale, The Weeknd appeared, as if from nowhere, onstage, poised and ready to deliver an impromptu private gig.

With the supers dancing stage-side and everyone else clamoring to take as many pics as their iPhone storage would allow, what began as a fashion show ended with one big party. Don’t think this is all cause for FOMO, though; you can shop each and every look right now and give those Hadid sisters a run for their money. See? Told you it was a good idea.

Ethereal maxi dresses, hot pink waterproofs and trumpet sleeve shirts are but a click away Shop all of the new collection via the H&M website now.