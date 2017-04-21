The Pink Sequin H&M Conscious Dress That’s Already Sold Out

But there's always eBay...

H&M only launched their latest Conscious collection today – and one of the hero pieces is already sold out.

The limited edition range consists of beautiful dresses, silky separates and even a wedding dress. They were all created by recycled polyester, sourced from bottles, used garments and manufacturing waste.

The dress in question is a stunning 60s-style number, embellished all over with tiny pink sequins. The long sleeved mini also has a cute black neck tie, which we feel adds a high fashion edge.

Slightly more pricey for H&M at £149.99, the higher price tag clearly hasn’t put off buyers.

It may already be sold out online, but we’ll be hitting refresh until we can see it back in stock. There may still be a few pieces left in store, so you’ll have to head to the ‘last chance to buy’ rail quick, if you want to snap one of the dresses up today.

We’ve spotted that the most-wanted item has already gone on eBay – selling for £250, a £100 mark up on the RRP.

So if you had your heart set on the dreamy pink dress joining your party wardrobe faves, you might want to rethink…

The rest of the Conscious Exclusive collection is selling fast, too. Shop the entire collection on H&M HERE.

Words by Lexxi Davis