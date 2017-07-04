Not got your hands on H&M’s uh-mazing new ear-candy yet? There’s still time…

The gold and cream pair may have already sold out online, but not to worry, the influencers are obsessing over the fierce red versions.

Adorned on the most stylish of ears, these tasseled earrings-of-actual-dreams have got us in a hot sweat.

On the blog now | A shout out to the brands you all need to know about for any holiday & that make up about 90% of my suitcase! All created by ladies doing their own thing and doing it so insanely well! 🙌🏼👭❤️💪🏼🌟👏🏻 #girlpower A post shared by Sarah & Philippa (@wearetwinset) on May 31, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

In the time it’s taken us to write this, we can pretty much guarantee another blogger has snapped them up, is currently frantically searching for the best lighting and getting ready to upload ASAP.

Can you blame them? Of course not, when they make any outfit Insta-ready and they’re less than a Pret lunch, we want them more than a BLT RN.

But, the age-old question ‘do they come in black’ the answer is YES!

Mega-babe Alex at The Frugality is working her pair with a Breton tee, and do you want to know the best part? They’re a whole pound cheaper, yep, these beauties are only £7.99, ladies.

70% dry shampoo 💁🏼 (all links in bio) A post shared by Alex Stedman (@thefrugality) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

At the moment, they’re not shoppable on site, but our insider tells us they’ll be returning very soon while they’re still available in store.

You are so very welcome. Now, excuse us while we Google Pat Butcher for some more style inspo.