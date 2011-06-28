High Street Hottest For Men: Best Wedding Wear

Tuxedos, toasts, tipsy bridesmaids – that means only one thing, chaps – wedding season! Choosing the perfect tux or suit is half the battle when it comes to attending a wedding (aside from inhaling the entire buffet, of course), so avoid the dodgy Boris Johnson look with our pick of the high-street’s best formal wear for men. Forget the designer price tags and hit the high-street, with super cool suits from Burton Black Label, Charlie Allen for George at Asda and Reiss, you’ll look like you’ve stepped straight off Savile Row. Feeling a bit flash? Head straight to suiting label Duchamp, where there’s up to 70% off their luxurious collection of suits, shirts and accessories. Now all that’s left is to brush up on your chat up lines for those bridesmaids. James Bond, eat your heart out! HE

Shop the best wedding wear on the high-street for men in the gallery below.