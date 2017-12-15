High Street Fashion Sales: Scoop A Boxing Day Bargain

Words by Megan C. Hills

If you’re yet to hit the post-Christmas sales then don’t fret because we’ve rounded up the best offers for you to snap up a stylish bargain. Plus, with fashion buys this cheap, you’ll leave the checkout guilt-free – what could be better to help tackle those January blues?

Sasha Striped Top, £35, Hobbs

Breton tops get an upgrade with this cute Peter Pan collar detail from Hobbs.

Originally £45, now £35

Dara Top, £35, Hobbs

This top is giving us major Parisian vibes. With a gorgeous pussy bow detail and contrasting colours, it’s utterly comfortable (and utterly chic.)

Originally £49, now £35

Penny Top, £26, Hobbs

This might be the best deal on the list. Step up your workwear game with this peplum top from Hobbs, which comes with a cute keyhole collar and bow.

Originally £89, now £26

Bird Earrings, £8, Hobbs

These simple silver bird studs will add a dash of class to any outfit. (And they’re only £8.)

Originally £22, now £8

Heidi Slipper, £19, Hobbs

Time to retire those ratty indoor slippers? Step it up a notch with these burgundy faux fur slippers which are now £10.

Originally £29, now £19

Metallic Sneakers, £18, Monki

Fancy footwork, here we come. These copper trainers from Monki are a real standout piece and they’re just £18 in the January sales.

Originally £35, now £18

Embroidered Denim Skirt, £8, Monki

Who doesn’t love a good denim skirt? This embroidered knockout from Monki is one of the best we’ve seen with a frayed hem and poppy details – and it’s only £8.

Originally £30, now £8

