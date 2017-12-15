High Street Fashion Sales: Scoop A Boxing Day Bargain
Words by Megan C. Hills
If you’re yet to hit the post-Christmas sales then don’t fret because we’ve rounded up the best offers for you to snap up a stylish bargain. Plus, with fashion buys this cheap, you’ll leave the checkout guilt-free – what could be better to help tackle those January blues?
£10 off a Hobbs Sasha Striped Top
Breton tops get an upgrade with this cute Peter Pan collar detail from Hobbs.
Originally £45, now £35
£14 off a Hobbs Dara Top
This top is giving us major Parisian vibes. With a gorgeous pussy bow detail and contrasting colours, it’s utterly comfortable (and utterly chic.)
Originally £49, now £35
Over £60 off a Hobbs Penny Top
This might be the best deal on the list. Step up your workwear game with this peplum top from Hobbs, which comes with a cute keyhole collar and bow.
Originally £89, now £26
£8 for Hobbs Bird Earrings
These simple silver bird studs will add a dash of class to any outfit. (And they’re only £8.)
Originally £22, now £8
£10 off Hobbs Heidi Slippers
Time to retire those ratty indoor slippers? Step it up a notch with these burgundy faux fur slippers which are now £10.
Originally £29, now £19
£18 for Monki Metallic Trainers
Fancy footwork, here we come. These copper trainers from Monki are a real standout piece and they’re just £18 in the January sales.
Originally £35, now £18
£8 for a Monki Embroidered Denim Skirt
Embroidered Denim Skirt, £8, Monki
Who doesn’t love a good denim skirt? This embroidered knockout from Monki is one of the best we’ve seen with a frayed hem and poppy details – and it’s only £8.
Originally £30, now £8