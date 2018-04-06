Each piece costs just £3...

There’s nothing more exciting than a high street x designer collaboration, and just when we thought we couldn’t love Primark anymore, the brand has released their very first designer collaboration with none other than Henry Holland. Yep, we know. The collaboration consists of four tote bags, and is the work of House of Holland designer and ambassador for Graduate Fashion Week, Henry Holland.

Bags, £3 each, Henry Holland x Primark

The Henry Holland X Primark collection stays true to House of Holland’s signature style of graphic prints and slogan T-shirts, featuring pop art of our fave pets, bright colours and matching prints. There’s bold green polka dots, sailor blue stripes, and colour combinations guaranteed to make your outfit pop.

Bags, £3 each, Henry Holland x Primark

And prices? Rest assured Primark’s affordability stands strong, with each Henry Holland x Primark tote bag a steal at just £3 each. That’s less than your morning coffee for a designer (we stress, designer) tote bag, or just over £10 for the entire collection. If that’s not reason enough to make you want one, each tote bag is made from 100% sustainable cotton, making it a totally guilt-free buy.

Basically, it’s the most exciting and affordable high street x designer collaboration we’ve ever come across, and it’s available in all Primark stores across the UK now. Happy shopping!