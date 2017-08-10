Harry Potter Fans You Need To Know This

Don’t worry, there’s no spoilers…

We have massive HP news, ready?

Warner Bros. has collaborated with Primark to launch a collection this month and it’s AMAZING!

There’s £12 hoodies and £6 PJ sets, but before we tell you all about it it’s time to choose your house.

Are you a Gryffindor or a Hufflepuff, a Slytherin or a Ravenclaw? Which ever one you go for, you’ll have to make sure your friends are in different houses so you can get all 4 sets.

SLYTHERIN

RAVENCLAW

GRYFFINDOR

HUFFLEPUFF

If you’re a diehard Harry Potter fan, or you just love a new set of PJs then you’re guaranteed be totally obsessed.

There’s also jogging bottoms, accessories and even homeware up for grabs, too – it’s no surprise it’s predicted to sell-out.

You won’t need a magic want to be able to get in on the action either, you’ll just have to wait until Sunday the 13th of August to get it when it drops in stores *squeal*

You’re welcome fellow HP fans.