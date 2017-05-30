This. Is. Amazing...

H&M has always been one of our favourite places to shop and now thanks to their brand spanking new loyalty scheme we can’t imaging shopping anywhere else.

Doing nothing for our outrageous spending habits, H&M have announced they are launching a H&M Club in the UK. And we obviously want to be a part of it.

Don’t panic, it’s not like trying to get entry to Soho House or getting your hands on an infamous Nando’s Black Card (we’re still holding out for one of those btw Nando’s…), anyone who’s a fan of the high street store can get involved with this INCREDIBLE new scheme.

SEE: The Best Bits To Buy In H&M Right Now

So, how does it work?

A similar set up to your Boot’s points card – to sign up all you need to do is download the H&M app to register or simply enter your details online. Then you’ll receive one point for every pound spent in store and online. These points will then unlock exclusive offers throughout the year. Points will automatically rack up when you shop online or in store – all you need to do is present your smartphone at the till to get your offer or discount. Easy, huh?

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

And this isn’t EVEN the best part… To encourage people to sign up, the Swedish giant is offering a 20 percent discount when you register!

And if ALL THAT wasn’t enough, H&M promises to give customers free online delivery, a 25 percent birthday discount, exclusive previews of upcoming collections and the chance to win tickets for exclusive H&M parties around the world.

Signing-up is literally a no-brainer!!!

SEE: This Is Why You Spend So Much In H&M

With so many amazing new products launching each week, you’ll rack up those points in no time! We’re obsessed with H&M’s bikinis RN – and with free online delivery, we know what we’re doing come payday tomorrow!

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

What are you waiting for? We signed-up half way through writing this article!