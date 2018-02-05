Topshop Jeans Now Come In Half Sizes And We’re All For It

We've wanted this for a long, long time

We don’t know about you, but we’ve been obsessed with Topshop jeans for pretty much half our lives.

We love their versatility, with shapes ranging from the super-skinny Joni to the 90s-inspired Mom and the classic Straight. And with prices starting at £36, they’re fairly affordable.

But while there’s generally a cut for everyone, that doesn’t always mean they always fit perfectly.

Y’know the story. You’re in the changing room, trying to force the button on the waistband (while vowing to do 100 squats as soon as you’re home). Then you think ‘Screw it, I’m buying a Mars bar and getting the next size up’… and end up having to add a belt to your basket to make sure they don’t constantly fall down.

Oh. And let’s not even talk about saggy bum syndrome. Grim.

But now Toppers may have solved our problems forever, by introducing half sizes.

The change comes as part of the high street retailer’s new Denim Campaign. According to their website, the half-sizes are available in sizes W25, W27, W29 and W31, and for the styles Jamie, Joni, Mom, Straight, Jamie Flare and Crop.

They’ll be offered in two washes, blue or black.

And you don’t need to wait – the in-between sizes are already on sale online and in stores. Once you’ve tried them, we’d love to know your thoughts @lookmagazine.