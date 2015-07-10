Gwyneth Paltrow Is Red Hot On The Valentino FROW

Gwyneth Paltrow was in Rome yesterday to check out the dance of the world’s dreamiest dresses as Valentino Couture took place. Wearing a showstopping, plunging red gown, Gwyneth looked incredible as she took in the amazing collection while she sat next to the man himself.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Valentino Couture show. Photo: Instagram @MaisonValentino

The gorgeous actress wore a bright red, low V-neck maxi and kept her make-up super simple. Attending alongside the likes of Olivia Palermo and Leandra Medine, Gwyneth was in some very fashionable company as all the ladies wore their loveliest Valentino frocks.

Olivia Palermo posing with Sofia Sanchez Barrenechea. Photo: Instagram @MaisonValentino

The unforgettable show had a undeniable feel of Ancient Rome about it. From gladiator sandals to gold flower garlands and red velvet gowns, the collection was all about celebrating history, but with a wonderfully modern twist.

Some amazing looks from the Valentino Couture show. Photo: Instagram @MaisonValentino

The show took place in the Piazza Mignanelli in the centre of Rome and finished with a standing ovation from the entire fashion-editor-filled crowd.

Gold Roman dreams on the Valentino catwalk.

Read: The Dreamiest Dresses And the Craziest Frocks At Couture

From lace to velvet, there was something for everyone on the catwalk.

We can see that red dress on a Hollywood starlet before the summer is out.

Valentino is one of the final shows to take place in the dreamiest week of fashion and we can safely say that dress inspiration is officially sorted for another season.

Don’t forget to check out TheFashionDrop for everything amazing that’s hitting the high street today!

By Amy de Klerk