Guess Who’s Designing Team GB’s Olympics 2016 Kit?

It may be over a year until the opening ceremony of 2016’s Olympic games in Rio Da Janeiro but we are already getting excited as Adidas has announced that Stella McCartney has returned to join forces with its design team to create another wow-worthy kit for Team GB.

Yep, while the athletes have been training, training and training (and probably training some more), Stella has been getting to work on the sporty collection in her role as creative director for Team GB.

This news comes as no surprise as McCartney’s debut collection for the team in 2012 was a huge hit and the replica kits sold out, making them the most successful Olympic range ever. The designer worked her fashion know-how on the range to create a hard working, practical but stylish collection for the last games, which included pieces to wear during the competition and off-duty joggers and jackets to boot. Her fresh take on sportswear got noticed right across the globe and we are sure this next collection will make just as much of an impact whilst the sporty stars battle it out.







Stella said: “I am thrilled to be back with Adidas as creative director for Team GB for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. It is a great honour to work with our great athletes again to make them proud with the designs we are creating for them.”

But what do the athletes make of it all? Well, gold medalist Jessica Ennis-Hill said “It is fantastic that Stella is back working with Adidas. I am looking forward to seeing the new designs made up and hopefully I will get to wear them and be part of another incredible Olympics in 2016.”

We can’t wait to see Stella’s designs for the next games, but unfortunately we will have to wait until April next year to see the team in their new kit. It’s a while off yet, but we guarantee it will be a stylish, ready, set…. GO for team GB!