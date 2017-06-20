The £10 T-Shirt To Support Grenfell Families

If there’s one positive thing to come out of the tragedy that was the Grenfell Tower inferno last week, it is surely the overwhelming sense of community and togetherness that was demonstrated by the response of Londoners and those across the country.

Within hours of the blaze taking hold, doors were opened and donations began to pile in. Volunteer relief workers were inundated with essentials such as clothing, food and water, and within one day over £1 million was raised in aid of those that had lost everything in the fire.

The magnitude of support for the victims has been documented by @Love4Grenfell, an independent local group working at the heart of the response. In addition to working with survivors and their families on the ground, Love4Grenfell have also launched a charity t-shirt. So that wherever you are you can show your support for those affected by this awful tragedy with 100% of the funds raised going straight to those who need it most.