The £10 T-Shirt To Support Grenfell Families
100% of profits go to the families affected by the fire...
If there’s one positive thing to come out of the tragedy that was the Grenfell Tower inferno last week, it is surely the overwhelming sense of community and togetherness that was demonstrated by the response of Londoners and those across the country.
Within hours of the blaze taking hold, doors were opened and donations began to pile in. Volunteer relief workers were inundated with essentials such as clothing, food and water, and within one day over £1 million was raised in aid of those that had lost everything in the fire.
The magnitude of support for the victims has been documented by @Love4Grenfell, an independent local group working at the heart of the response. In addition to working with survivors and their families on the ground, Love4Grenfell have also launched a charity t-shirt. So that wherever you are you can show your support for those affected by this awful tragedy with 100% of the funds raised going straight to those who need it most.
This sweet hand-printed tee is in the style of the iconic London underground logo. The t-shirts, available for £10, offer a creative way to show solidarity with the victims as well as a chance to donate, with all proceeds going directly to those affected.
The t-shirts are already proving to be a popular hit, having been worn by LOOK favourites Cara Delevingne and Rita Ora!
We’ve already ordered ours and are so proud to be supporting such a worthy cause!