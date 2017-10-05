And there's NO minimum spend

It’s only been a few months since UberEATS announced plans to trial McDonald’s delivery in London for the very first time, but now there’s another fast-food chain to add to your hangover hitlist: Greggs.

Yep, the service also comes in partnership with UberEATS- whether Uber will officially stop in London is a whole ‘nother story- read what we know so far here– and will be trialled in Newcastle before rolling it out anywhere else.

And, because we know you’re all thinking it, there is no minimum spend. Yep, really.

As in, you can order a single sausage roll (nah, us neither), direct to your door and the delivery will only cost you £2.50 on top of the price of the sausage roll. This is honestly life-changing.

Considering we’re already in the deep, dark depths of British winter, this is especially good since we won’t even need to leave our Netflix pit and expose ourselves to arctic conditions for supplies.

To recap then, can we all say a prayer that Greggs delivery will expand from Newcastle to the rest of the UK? Cheers.

We’ll keep you in the loop.