We Have Got Major News For Tangle Teezer Fans

Promotional Feature

You can now design your own!

As any Tangle Teezer fan will know, the award-winning hairbrush brand is always adding new innovations to its range and generally answering our hair prayers. Want the breaking news our beauty team is currently obsessing about? Of course you do.

Well… Tangle Teezer has only gone and launched two new ways to cutomise your hairbrush, available exclusively at tangleteezer.com

The new Personalisation tool means you can upload your own photo on The Compact Styler, £20. Pretty neat, huh?

But that‘s not all. There‘s also a new Mix & Match tool that lets you customise The Original, £11, with up to 60 different colour options.

Everyday haircare just got colourful!

Whatever hairstyle you’re going for this week, get rid of any knots and tangles with The Original hairbrush. Its clever two-tier design tackles two jobs at once – the long teeth gently detangle while the shorter teeth do the smoothing to transform your tresses from blah to ta-da in no time.

What’s more, you can now choose the colour of the teeth and base using Tangle Teezer’s unique Mix & Match tool to create a hairbrush in your fave colours. We suggest channelling bright summer vibes with the season’s hottest shades; pops of pink, yellow and orange.

For true personal style, design your own!

Following chic collabs with designers Lulu Guinness and Markus Lupfer, you can now design your very own Compact Styler hairbrush. Its handbag-friendly design is ideal for styling on the move without any pulling or damage, so you’ll always have super-sleek and Insta-perfect hair.

The exclusive Personalisation tool puts creativity in your hands, simply upload your favourite pictures and get designing – you can even add filters and text, too. If you need image inspiration why not scour your Instagram feed or take yourself back to an uh-mazing holiday via your sunset snaps? Anything that conjures up good memories is a winner in our eyes.

The Personalisation and Mix & Match customisation tools are available exclusively at tangleteezer.com

Search the handle #MyTangleTeezer for more inspo.