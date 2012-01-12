Gossip Girl New Pics And Spoiler Alert!

Looking cosy! Chace Crawford and Ella Rae Peck kiss on the Gossip Girl set in New York
Gossip Girl’s Chace Crawford and Ella Rae Peck filmed steamy scenes for the second half of Season 5 in New York yesterday – kissing in the street while wrapped up in cosy winter coats.

Ella wore a tan leather, fur-trimmed jacket, while Chace was dressed in a navy wool coat to play Nate Archibald. Later, the super cute pair walked along the New York sidewalk with their arms wrapped round each other – that’s one way to keep warm! AT


