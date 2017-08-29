Your Favourite Gossip Girl Characters Ten Years On

A decade on take a moment to enjoy some #tbt gold

It has been ten years since Gossip Girl first aired (yep, that makes us feel old), and the cast of the hit New York show have come along way since their days spent roaming the streets of the Upper East side. To mark this momentous anniversary we thought is was high time we took a look back at our favourite GG characters and see how far they’ve come…

Blake Lively, aka Serena van der Woodsen

Undoubtedly the most successful of the Gossip Girl alumni, Blake is now a red carpet regular and a cemented member of the A-list alongside hubby Ryan Reynolds and their adorable two daughters.

Leighton Meester, aka Blair Waldorf

While back in 2007 Blair was mainly found gossiping on the steps of the Met in one of her many famous alice bands, since wrapping the show the actress has concentrated on her singing career, and marrying fellow teen TV star, Adam Brody.

Taylor Momsen, aka Jenny Humphrey

Probably the least recognisable of the original GG cast, Taylor swapped acting for singing and now spends her time touring with her band Pretty Reckless.

Penn Badgley, aka Dan Humphrey

Gossip Girl himself (sorry for the spoiler) is more likely to be found on the stage than on set these days as he pursues his music career with band, MOTHXR. However, GG fans will be pleased to hear that Lonely Boy has recently signed on to star in new TV show, You, which is being touted as a darker Gossip Girl.

Chase Crawford, aka Nate Archibald

The heartthrob of the show, Chase does not look very different from his time playing Nate Archibald. These days you’ll find Chuck working on TV projects such as Blood & Oil and Casual.

Ed Westwick, aka Chuck Bass

Since hanging up his shoes as bad boy Chuck Bass, Ed Westwick has worked on a string of TV shows with his most recent roles being in Snatch and White Gold.

Jessica Szohr, aka Vanessa Abrams

Love interest of both Nate and Dan, Vanessa quit the show after season 4. Since her time on the Upper East Side she has starred in a number of TV shows including CSI and Twin Peaks.