This Gorge Jewellery Collection Is Taking Over Our Insta Feeds

Fash jewels come and go, just think of the bangles we used to pick up from Toppers and pile up our arms, or the plastic tattoo choker (yes, it may have made a comeback recently but doesn’t mean you should get on board) but sometimes you want a forever piece that you can make your staple wear and bring out again and again.

Wishing well ✨I get lots of questions about wearing my @missomalondon pieces in water… I do purely because I am lazy and not that precious about them tarnishing, but as with anything gold vermeil, if you want yours to stay bright and shiny, take them off before you dive in. ✨#lucywilliamsxmissoma A post shared by Lucy Williams | Fashion Me Now (@lucywilliams02) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Enter: the second collab with Missoma x mega influencer Lucy Williams and if you don’t already follow her on Insta, prepare to want to double tap a hundred times and shop her entire ‘drobe. It’s @lucywilliams02, FYI…you’re welcome!

Necklace, £85, Lucy Williams x Missoma

Earrings, £159, Lucy Williams x Missoma

So the first collection created mass social media hysteria with the now somewhat iconic horn style necklace we ALL have or still want, and now the second drop inspired by Lucy’s travels to Rome create a whole new lust-list.

Since the launch everyone has been going mad over the new offerings of coin necklaces, signature rings and earrings you’ll be able to pass off as high-end designer.

It’s no surprise other mega blogger pals are jumping on the magical Missoma bandwagon and getting some pieces for themselves, and when the likes of Tanya Burr approve, you know it’s a winner.

Earrings, £149, Lucy Williams x Missoma

Necklace, £145, Lucy Williams x Missoma

The wear anywhere, anytime, anyhow jewellery pieces are so beautiful they’re guaranteed to take over your Xmas wish list. Best part is, layering them is the perfect way to wear – useful seen as we want the whole lot, eh!

Want to know our fave piece? These hoop earrings are a day-to-night dream. They may be more on the spenny side, but you’ll wear them so much the cost-per-wear will be mere pennies.

Add them to your basket pronto, we predict a sure-fire sell-out.