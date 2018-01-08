Eva Longoria Showed Off Her Growing Baby Bump At The Golden Globes

Eva Longoria made her first red carpet appearance since confirming her pregnancy at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Walking the red carpet alongside Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd, Eva held one hand on her blossoming bump as she posed for photographs.

Of course the mum-to-be was dressed in black, opting for a floor-length gown, as per the dress code.

A proud supporter of the #TIMESUP movement, the Desperate Housewives star joined the protest against sexual harassment in the workplace.

‘This is not a moment, it’s a movement,’ she said on the red carpet. ‘Tonight is just one small part of that.’

Since its launch, Time’s Up has reportedly raised more than $16 million for a legal defence fund, which is set to help people who have experienced workplace harassment.

Incredible.

Eva and her husband José Antonio ‘Pepe’ Bastón expect to welcome their first child together this year.

A rep for the actress confirmed the exciting news to People back in December, revealing that she is four months along with a baby boy.

Amazing.