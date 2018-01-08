38 images

It's fair to say that this year's Golden Globes looked very different...

There’s no denying that the Golden Globes is one of the most prestigious red carpet events of the year.

The 2018 red carpet saw a pretty big turnout, with Emma Watson, Dakota Johnson, Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Kendall Jenner being amongst the attendees.

This time around, A-listers decided to do something a little different with their dresses. Yup, for the first time, the entire carpet was a sea of black.

The ‘blacked-out’ dress code was arranged as part of a protest against sexual harassment, after a number of women came forward with allegations against male directors and actors – including shamed producer Harvey Weinstein.

Cristina Ehrlich, stylist for the likes of Brie Larson, recently told TIME: ‘I truly believe 2018 will be the era of accountability, and I can’t think of a better way to kick it off…

‘The red carpet is watched globally and is therefore an incredible platform for and the perfect place for this sort of demonstration. Where in the past the red carpet has been about glitz and glamour, this year it isn’t about standing out, it’s about standing together and speaking out.’

What’s more, a number of A-listers decided to use their plus ones to give a platform to various women activists.

Emma Watson walked the carpet with Marai Larasi, the executive director of Black-feminist organisation Imkaan, whilst Meryl Streep invited Ai-jen Poo, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and co-director of the Caring Across Generations Campaign.

The 2018 ceremony was held this Sunday (7th January) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with Seth Meyers as host.