Gold Dresses To Steal The Show In

Take some inspo from the A-List glitterari with these stunning gold gowns. Yep, dressing like an Oscar award has never been so on-trend!

It may sound like a fashion faux pas but after spotting so many gold dresses on the red carpet we’re guessing that many attendees of the The 89th Academy Awards ceremony used the famous Oscar statuette as their wardrobe inspo. Best Actress Winner, Emma Stone, wore a metallic fringed Givenchy gown whilst Dakota Johnson opted for a slinky gold Gucci number. And although our bank balances might not quite stretch to the prices of these Couture creations, we can afford these high street doppelgängers which start at only £29.99! #Hurrah!

We don’t know about you but we don’t have many swanky award cermonies coming up in our iCal *sob!* but with wedding season just around the corner now is the perfect time to hunt down that show-stopping dress. If you’re looking for a frock for a formal evening do or wedding reception then look no further than Coast; this floor length rose gold gown is a guaranteed heard-turner no matter what the occasion. Or, for something that will fit in seamlessly with the rest of your party-wear wardrobe check out the LGD (that’s Little Gold Dress, FYI) offering from H&M and Rare. Thanks to their body-con fit and sparkly sequinned detailing these statement gold dresses will become your go-to for your next night out on the town with the girls. Trust us! Wear with a pair of sky-high lace up heels and an oversized envelope clutch for instant red carpet glam. Simples!