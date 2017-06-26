137 images

From Kate Moss's I'm-with-the-band signature style to Alexa Chung's effortlessly cool wardrobe, we take a look back at the best Glastonbury Festival Fashion moments to date.

Glastonbury Festival might be well known for all the mud and headliner shockers, but it’s also famous for one other major thing – fashion!

Yep, ever since Kate Moss threw on a pair of fringed boots and a belted jersey dress back in the early noughties, a new breed of Glastonbury goer was born – one that spawned an army of festi-fashion girls looking to nail Mossy’s signature Worthy Farm chic. And since Ms Moss blazed her sartorial Glasto trail over ten years ago, many celebrities have been quick to follow suit, all keen to nab a bit of that backstage ‘I’m with the band’ style that Kate manages so achieve so effortlessly.

It didn’t take long for Alexa Chung to step in and start coining her own Glastonbury festival fashion immortality. From tailored equestrian-esque separates to silver Max Mara playsuits, Alexa has managed to carve out her very own and recognisable brand of festival chic.

Caroline Flack is one Glasto girl that gets the perfect mix of practical and trend-led cool, teaming her trusty classic green Hunter wellies with floaty asymmetric hemmed dresses and statement accessories for a timeless festival look.

We loved Rita Ora’s tribute to biker girl ‘90s cool last year when she rocked a fringed leather biker, crop top, and messy up-do – and that black and white Adam Selman jumpsuit she wore with the white leather cowboy boots? Fifty shades of fierce.

And of course, we can’t write about the best Glastonbury festival fashion moments without mentioning Beyonce and her incredible live get-up when she performed on the Pyramid Stage back in 2011. The lion’s mane of ombre curls, the gold sequined blazer…Queen Bey set the standard beyond expectations, and we’ve yet to see another diva that can come close to snatching her main-stage crown. Well, except Dolly Parton who came pretty close.

From Poppy to Sienna, nearly every one of LOOK’s fave fashionistas has managed to rock an infamous Glastonbury look – which one is your favourite? Time to find out by checking out the gallery! Enjoy!