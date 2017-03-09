Gigi Hadid Posts Proud Pics Of Zayn’s Versus Campaign: ‘By Yours Truly!’

They’ve been spotted looking ridiculously cool and loved-up in Paris but Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s latest act is the most goals thing they’ve done. Ever.

When Zayn’s new Versus Versace shoot dropping into our inbox yesterday we though, “Fit. Cool. Fit. Ohgodsocool.” THEN we realized his model girlfriend had taken the snaps…

Zayn was rocking French plaits in one of the pics

Yes, as well as being one of the world’s most in-demand models Gigi is now a badass photographer.

The campaign pics look super intimate thanks to Gigi and Zayn actually being in a relationship. Ex-One Direction babe Zayn was obviously very comfortable on the shoot and, as a result, looks fitter than ever.

Gigi is very proud of her work, as she should be! Taking to Instagram, Hadid not only posted the images, she also included them in her Stories. The Tommy Hilfiger star added in a cute “by yours truly” below the photos.

She also shared an adorable selfie of her and Zayn, showing off his quadruple French plaits. Again. Fit.

Can we just say, the one with the neon lines added? So. Hot. Maybe Gigi could design the campaign, too…