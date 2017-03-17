We can’t deal with how adorable these two are

We thought Gigi Hadid shooting and then very proudly showing off handsome boyfriend Zayn Malik’s Versace Versus campaign was the height of cute. Until now.

The campaign pics look super intimate thanks to Gigi and Zayn actually being in a relationship. Ex-One Direction babe Zayn was obviously very comfortable on the shoot and, as a result, looks fitter than ever.

During the campaign shoot, Gigi interviewed her hot pop star boyf on camera in the most adorbs way ever.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn are SO loved up

Gigi starts by welcoming Zayn to “The Gigi Show” at which point he gushes bout how excited he is to be there with her. She goes onto the say he’s “the most handsome person” she’s ever had on the show. All the while Zayn is staring just off camera at the model with the biggest, most loved-up eyeballs we have ever seen.

He is well and truly head over heels/trainers for Gigi! And she sounds just as lovey, giggling and whispering at the Bradford-born babe.

There’s #couplegoals and then there’s Gigi ‘n’ Zayn. We’d like someone to look at us the way Zayn looks at Gigi, thankyouplease.