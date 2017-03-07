Fans Are Not Happy With Gigi Hadid’s Vogue Arabia Cover

There has been some serious backlash

She has graced many a glossy magazine cover but Gigi Hadid’s latest star turn is at the centre of scrutiny.

Gigi shared two different images from her Vogue Arabia cover on Instagram five days ago. The black and white shots show Gigi wearing a traditional and incredibly beautiful hijab.

Is Gigi’s Vogue Arabia cover offensive?

Gigi, who has Palestinian roots, was proud of the Vogue Arabia cover, captioning the images…

“I think the beautiful thing about there being international Vogue’s is that, as a fashion community, we are able to celebrate, and share with the world, different cultures. Being half-Palestinian, it means the world to me to be on the first-ever cover(s) of @voguearabia, and I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry’s desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people & customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to… & learn and grow in doing so.”

People have been quick to criticize the star for being cultural appropriation.

Comments like, “people don’t wear hijabs for fashion… Stop appropriating it!” and “just because she’s half Palestinian doesn’t classify her as Arabian” have been left below the images on Insta.