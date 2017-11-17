Gigi Hadid Just Revealed She’s Dropped Out Of The Victoria’s Secret Show

The model will no longer be heading to Shanghai, China

By Olivia Bahou

Gigi Hadid won’t be walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year, and she’s just as disappointed as you are. The model announced on Twitter on Thursday that she won’t be able to walk in this year’s show in Shanghai, China.

‘I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!!’ Hadid Tweeted. ‘Can’t wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can’t wait for next year! 🙂 x.’

There’s no word yet on why exactly Hadid won’t be walking, but she isn’t the only model who has had to drop out at the last minute. Irina Sharipova, Kate Grigorieva, Julia Belyakova, and Dasha Khlystun have reportedly been denied Chinese visas, and thus unable to walk in the show when it tapes on Monday, 21 November.

As for her little sister Bella Hadid, she seems to still be involved in the show. On Wednesday, she shared a photo from backstage at last year’s VS Fashion Show, confirming how excited she was to walk. ‘5.DAYS,’ she wrote. ‘I am so excited! Can’t wait to see you Shanghai!!!!’

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to see if any more models are forced to drop out of the show.