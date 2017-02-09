And the show was utterly uh-mazing...

Gigi Hadid is basically the definition of Girl Boss. Her career just keeps on giving (she’s just bagged a Reebok contract), she’s got her own Barbie doll (erm?!), she was named 2016 model of the year at the British Fashion Awards and last night, she stole yet another Tommy Hilfiger show.

The spring 2017 Tommy x Gigi capsule collection was unveiled on Venice Beach in LA, featuring Tommy’s second see-now, buy-now schedule, and if you thought his autumn/winter 2016 show in NYC was big, this one will blow your mind.

Tommy went for a carnival theme, as you do, and included everything from food trucks and street performers to ferris wheels and candy floss. The collection was equally American, featuring reworked logos on denim jackets and bombers, with a few bohemian frocks thrown in for good measure.

As for the guestlist, Lady Gaga sat FROW alongside Kaia Gerber and Kris Jenner.

Sister Bella and models Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls and Romee Strijd (who arrived in a private ‘Air Tommy’ jet, natch) also walked alongside Gigi.

Gigi opened and closed the show (closely followed by sister Bella) and, in case you need any more reason to love the Hadids, brother Anwar ran out onto the runway to congratulate Gigi with the biggest bouquet we’ve ever seen and a peck on the cheek. A-dorable.

The event didn’t stop there. After the show came the after-party, where Fergie performed a selection of her biggest hits. See. It really was uh-mazing…