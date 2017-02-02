Do This And Get A Free Workout Class

8 images

Uniqlo have teamed up with Another Space to give you a FREE exercise class when you buy a piece from their new Uniqlo Sport collection



To celebrate the launch of Uniqlo Sport, the brand have teamed up with boutique studio Another Space to offer customers a free class pass with any purchase from their Oxford Street store.

Combining fashion and function, the collection features water-repellent and windproof technology pieces – oh so perfect for outdoor workouts in this typically miserable British weather. With subtle reflectors on the kit for increased visibility when working out outdoors on these dark mornings and nights.

Designed to support you whilst you work out, Uniqlo’s AIRISM collection of seamless tops and bras features body cooling technology to keep you cool in the times you need it most. In other words, amazing for high intensity sports and activities. Whilst the DRY and DRY-EX pieces dry perspiration at a rapid speed, helping to keep you refreshed throughout your workout.

We put their Dry-Ex Ultra Stretch leggings (a total steal at £14.90) and AIRism Seamless Bra to the test with the Cycle 45 class at Another Space last night and they both passed the test. The leggings stayed up and in the right place throughout the high intensity class – no small feat as anyone who’s ever done a spin class in ill-fitting leggings will know.

Purchase anything from their new range to receive your free class pass and put the collection to the test with one of Another Space’s classes. We’ll meet you in the queue…

T&Cs:

WHAT: If a customer buys ANY piece from the Uniqlo Sport range they will be given a card which entitles them to one free class pass ( HIIT, Spin or Yoga) at luxury boutique studio Another Space (4-10 Tower Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9NP)

WHERE: London only and offer only available in store at the 311 Oxford Street branch

WHEN: Free class must be taken before 31st March 2017