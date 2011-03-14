Get A Jewellery Box Boost At Accessorize

We’ve booked our summer festivals, our wardrobes are packed with new-season trends and a week in the sun is in the pipeline – March isn’t exactly our bank balance BF! So what better way to get our shopping fix than with the must-have Love Jewellery collection from Accessorize. Created in association with TARA Projects, which supports the production of handicrafts in Indian communities, the collection features beach-inspired pieces in colour-pop shades. Plus, with prices ranging from just £8 to £18, it won’t leave your bank manager red in the face either. Fashionable, Fairtrade AND purse-friendly, now that’s what we call a fashion hat-trick! HE