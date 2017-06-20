Get the look for £80 at Next

We love a celebrity fashion trend and none are so fitting for this Spanish heatwave we’re currently experiencing as the flamenco frock.

From Olivia Palermo to Laura Jackson and Jourdan Dunn, the Spanish-style frock is the dress of choice for the red carpet right now, and we can see why these famous faces love it so much.

Floor-length lace is worn with plunging necklines to create a real statement piece while OP and Florence opt for floaty styles with exaggerated ruffles and blouson sleeves. Either way this is a trend that definitely isn’t for the faint hearted.

Follow Lily Collins’ lead with gothic make-up and a sharp pony-tail to amp up the drama or keep the look more boho with loose hair and a nude lip.

And, wait for it – you’re literally going to love us – we’ve found the perfect dress from Next so you can channel this trend for £80!

Perfect for your summer holiday and those summer BBQ’s – this Next dress will be your summer soirée saviour.

The loose layers will keep you cool while the pleated cape detail will hide any unsightly sweat patches. What better way to battle the heat and stay stylish?

Style with black strappy heels and a statement black clutch bag for date night or wear with tan wedges and fringed earrings for high summer weddings. You could even dress it down with metallic sliders and beachy hair for Saturday afternoon garden parties. It’s a summer all-rounder that’s definitely not going to be sticking around long.

It’s available in Petite and Tall too – really handy where maxi lengths are concerned – so everyone can look like the emoji dancing girl.

All together now – Olé!