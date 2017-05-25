And they won't break the bank. 'Nuff said.

Words by: Emma Chandler

Listen up, ladies! We’ve just discovered a new sunglasses brand that you HAVE to check out. Yup, Finlay & Co. is so good we’re dubbing them the new Ray-Bans. Yes, really.

They’ve already been spotted on Fearne Cotton, Laura Whitmore, Daisy Lowe and Natalie Imbruglia – so if Finlay & Co. isn’t on your radar, it should be!

Founded in 2012 by four friends in London, this British eyewear brand creates stylish sunnies that look WAY more expensive than their price tag.

What’s more, Finlay & co. sunglasses are all handcrafted – made only from sustainable hardwoods or Italian Mazzucchelli acetate (we mean, we don’t really know what that means but it sounds fancy!) – so you know you’re getting quality sunnies that will last for summers to come – no accidentally sitting on these in the car!

So while sunglasses are essential in protecting your eyes from the sun's rays – there's also the fact that they look seriously cool. Trust us, popping on a pair is the easiest way to finish off an outfit. Not to mention that they can transform any everyday look into a Insta-worthy outfit. Oh. And let's not forget that they can cover up a multitude of sins after a late night. Victoria Beckham recently said that late nights looking after her kids is the reason she's never seen without her trademark large shades – and if it's good enough for VB…

So whether your a round frame gal or prefer a cat-eye style – Finlay & Co. has a huge selection to choose from. See our mini ‘Shop By Face Shape’ feature below for advice on what style is best for you….

Shop By Face Shape:

ROUND

Geometric shapes suit you best. Opt for Wayfarers and rectangle shapes

Give your face a longer, thinner look with heavier rectangular frames.

HEART_SHAPED

Opt for light coloured frames with thin temples to elongate your face

Rounder or oval shaped lenses with exaggerated bottoms will even out proportions

SQUARE

Lucky you – you can pull off any look when it comes to sunglasses

Go bold with butterfly frames while semi-rimless frames will accentuate your eyes

OVAL

Balance your long face with horizontal shades

Upswept styles are good for complimenting high cheek bones