5 Finery Dresses To See You Through The Summer

A long-term favourite of team Look, Finery has very quickly become one of the go-to places for everything and anything. Not only do they have the sweetest stand-out statement accessories but their collection of dresses – which covers everything from wedding-guest-wear to desk-to-dinner pieces is truly something else.

So if you’ve got lots of wedding invites but nothing to wear this article’s for you, as you absolutely will have by the time you finish this!

Featuring bold, painterly prints, graphic colourways and modern cuts Finery dresses are a conversation starter and work just as well on the beach as they do at the bar.

Vibrant and fun, their feminine cuts ensure that they flatter every silhouette and make you feel as great as you look whilst you wear them. We love how they offer affordable, fun modern updates on classic pieces, working in an asymmetric necklace, contrast panel or sweet pleat.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Here are five of (this week’s) favourites…

1, The Lotus

2, The Berkley

3, The Gladstone

4, The Holland

5, The Jane

Tweet us @lookmagazine to let us know your favourite style and how you’d style it this summer…