The Nineties Sportswear Brand We Never Thought Would Make A Comeback

*Adds to never-ending shopping list*

From chokers to slip dresses, our obsession with nineties fashion shows no signs of waning. One of the biggest nostalgia-inducing trends to make a resurgence in the past year has been logo heavy sportswear. And both street stylers and celebrities alike have been sporting garms emblazoned with logos by nineties favourites including Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas and Nike.

However this season we’ve spotted another sportswear brand on the style set, and it’s one we’d never predicted to make a revival. FILA, the South Korean brand made popular in the nineties, is having a moment.

Kendall Jenner – queen of luxe athleisure – is a big champion of the brand. Just this week Kendall was papped wearing a FILA sweatshirt, leather trews and a sheepskin lined denim jacket. And on another occasion wearing a pair of sleek white FILA trainers with tailored trousers and a fur stole. Talk about outfit inspo.

While as sub-zero temperatures (and a flurry of snow) hit New York fashion week, a stylish show-goer kept cosy by layering a FILA hoody underneath a structured grey jacket (now, that’s a sentence we never thought we’d write).

Super comfy and easy to wear yet with an added cool factor, it seems like FILA’s sportswear pieces tick all the boxes.

These are our favourites available on the high street now.

T-Shirt, £25, ASOS





Sweatshirt, £55, ASOS

Hoodie, £55, ASOS