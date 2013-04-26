F&F’s New Swimwear Range Is Hot, Hot, Hot!

F&F have been at the forefront of bargain fashion for ages, and when we spied their swimwear 2013 collection we had to do a double take – how designer does this swimsuit look?

We’re obsessed with the gorgeous prints, and we know they’ll instantly become Ibiza staples once we’ve layered them up with some fab jewels and wedges.

Check out the glam F&F campaign shots now (we know, the beach shots are a bit hard to bear *sob*) and start mentally packing your suitcase!

Full collection available at www.clothingattesco.com

By Hannah Gale, 26 April 2013

