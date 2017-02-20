Fearne Cotton Makes A Catwalk Appearance At Pam Hogg’s LFW Show

The TV presenter became a runway model for the day - and got candid about the experience on Instagram...

Fearne Cotton made a surprise appearance at London Fashion Week over the weekend.

Celebrity spotting is normally reserved for the highly coveted seats on the FROW, but that wasn’t quite good enough for Fearne, who actually popped up on the catwalk.

Showing that she’s every inch the stylista, the Fearne On Fashion presenter took to the runway during Pam Hogg’s showcase of her latest designs.

Rocking a very bold head-to-toe white PVC look, the 35-year-old put her best foot forward on the walkway, giving even the most experienced of models a run for their money.

And we have to say, she did a sterling job.

Way to go, FC.

Naturally, a number of known names also turned out for occasion, with celebrity guests including Lady Victoria Harvey, Love Island’s Olivia Buckland and comedian Noel Fielding.

It seems that Fearne wasn’t without her nerves, though, as she took to Instagram soon after the event to share with her followers: ‘Never has walking seemed so nerve wracking.’

Never has walking seemed so nerve wracking. A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:48am PST

Of course, as well as being a firm favourite in the fash’ pack, the former Radio 1 DJ is also a doting mum. She made a funny about just how much of a contrast there was between the glamour of the LFW stage and her family life.

Sharing an AM versus a PM shot, the mum-of-two captioned it: ‘The vast contrast in my day today’.

The vast contrast in my day today A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:00am PST

We absolutely adore how down-to-earth Fearne is.

Keep it up, lady.