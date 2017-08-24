Faux Fur Coats To Keep You Cosy

9 images

Let’s face it – it’s not getting any warmer. And yes, our fave shops are choc-a-block full of cool winter coats, but our favourite way to stay warm AND fashionable? Faux fur of course! So we’ve rounded up the very best faux fur buys on the high street RN.

With the likes of Shrimps. Charlotte Simone and Helen Moore inspiring us in countless street style shots; faux fur is the ultimate one-way ticket to boosting your coat credentials. Whether you opt for bright, colour blocking buys (a la Alexa in Shrimps), classic animal print, or retro shaggy styles (oh hi Free People), the high street is positively bursting with pretty purse-friendly fluffy cover-ups.

This season dare to be bold: colour is your friend. Whether you go multi-coloured or monochromatic, plain or printed, the combination of any colour (no matter how vivid) will be on trend.



See: Best Winter Coats…

Indeed, starting at just £26 (All hail Bershka!), our edit of the high street’s hottest faux fur winter coats are seriously affordable. Whoever said it was impossible to find a cheap faux fur coat?! Scouting out the perfect statement buys to guarantee a compliment EVERY time.

London-based faux fur brand, Jakke, have slayed fur fashion this season with their versatile collection of coats. Picking up on the colour-blocking trend, we’ve found a super adorable lemon lollipop stripe jacket that could be worn with a slogan tee and matched with your craziest pair of heels. Fur coats can be worn for every occasion, both day and night, and this is just one example of why faux-fur is a must-have.

And although we love them all, we’re majorly crushing on colour of the moment, pink! H&M’s boxy style was made to wear with your fave blue denim, Topshop’s statement metallic biker is definitely one for the fashion fearless or opt for a subtle pink injection with the supers sassy ombre style from ASOS.

But if you’re not quite ready to go all out on the high-fash styles, we’ve also found some seriously chic staples that will slip in to your core wardrobe seamlessly. We love Zara’s shaggy forest green jacket, that would look great worn over dark jeans and a cosy knit in the day and just as amazing teamed with over the knee boots and a layered tulle dress, for an evening look TDF.

Either way, we’re predicting a pretty short shelf life. So add your fav to basket ASAP before they’re all snapped up!

By Naomi Harrington and Alice Barnett

