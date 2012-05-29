Fashion Discount Alert: Get 20% Off In Store At Vero Moda!

Alexa Chung looks looks effortlessly cool in the latest Vero Moda range and you can get her style with a fabulous 20% discount today! Just print off this page and take it in to your nearest store quoting ‘Look magazine’ to redeem!

NAME:

D.O.B:

EMAIL:

CITY:

Vero Moda stores can be found in: Ashford, Aberdeen, Ballymena, Birmingham, Bluewater, Bromley, Bury St. Edmunds, Cardiff, Derby, Leicester, Manchester Arndale, Merry Hill, Oxford St., Silverburn and Stratford.

T&C’s: Offer valid from 29 May- 11 June 2012. Only valid at the VERO MODA stores in the United Kingdom. Quote ‘Look magazine’ at the time redeeming your voucher. The voucher must be present at the time of purchase. The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer/promotion. No cash alternatives. The voucher must be used in one transaction. The retailer reserves the right to reject any voucher that has been forged, defaced or otherwise tampered with. Styles seen in ‘Look magazine’ subject to availability. To find your nearest VERO MODA store visit www.veromoda.com